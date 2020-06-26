4 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA is Roomier But Sleeker Than Its Predecessor

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price Starts at $36,230, Two Versions Available

Introduced to the market as the perfect entry point for new customers into the world of Mercedes-Benz SUVs, the recently unveiled GLA crossover received its sticker price for the U.S. market this week. 115 photos 4MATIC system sell for $38,230.



The GLA is powered for the American market by a single powerplant, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that develops 221 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. It can move the car forward by spinning either the front wheels alone, or all four of them thanks to the 4MATIC system.



Linked to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, the engine has been rated by the EPA to have a fuel economy of 28 mpg combined (27 mpg for the 4MATIC - 8.4 liters/100 km). The powerplant shoots the GLA from a standstill to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.8 seconds and stops accelerating when the speedometer reaches 130 mph (209 kph).



The



All things considered, there’s a great change the new GLA would prove as successful as it predecessors. Since the nameplate’s introduction six years ago – yes, the model is that young – the German three-pointed star brand sold 1 million units worldwide.



Mercedes plans to sell it globally with the goal of making it “the brand’s most popular compact class models, only just behind the A-Class.”



