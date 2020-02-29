Mercedes-Benz Teases Three New Plug-In Hybrids: the GLA, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake

Captioned “most ways to electrify your life,” the teaser that Mercedes-Benz posted on Facebook leaves little to the imagination. The visuals depict three new plug-in hybrids, and they’re all scheduled to premiere in March 2020.
“At Geneva?” The motor show has been unfortunately canceled, which means that Mercedes-Benz is going to reveal the newcomers either online or at a dedicated event outside of Switzerland. The more pressing question is, what kind of plug-in hybrid powertrain will be offered by the three-pointed star?
Look no further than the A 250 e, which has recently started production in Rastatt. Assembled on the same production line as the ICE-only models, the 250 e features a 15.6-kWh battery, DC charging, an AC on-board charger good for 7.4 kW, and a starting price of 36,943.55 euros. The sedan is 37,300.55 euros.
Joined at the hip with the B 250 e, the A 250 e combines an electric motor and the 1.33-liter turbo four-cylinder engine co-developed with Renault. The mill develops 160 PS (158 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque.
The plug-in hybrid setup also includes a dual-clutch transmission as you may also find in the Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Niro, a different approach from the CVT-equipped Toyotas and Hondas. Zero to 100 kph (62 mph) takes 6.6 seconds, and top speed is rated at 240 kph (149 mph) in the case of the sedan.
Changes over the ICE-only members of the A-Class and B-Class further include the EQ branding, different graphics for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and the charging port door on the right-hand side of the vehicle.
Taking the 75-kW electric motor into consideration, total output jumps to 215 horsepower while emissions are rated at 33 grams of CO2 per kilometer. In all-electric mode, the five-door hatchback is capable of up to 42 miles under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).
On a related note, Mercedes-AMG plans to go plug-in hybrid as well with the 73 series. The GT 73 promises close to - if not more than - 800 horsepower.
