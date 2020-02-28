Widebody Mercedes EQC Looks Like the Dodge Charger of EVs

The EQC was supposed to literally be leading the charge for Mercedes when it comes to electric mobility. But making an EV is not as easy as Tesla makes it seem, and the SUV has been held back in several areas.
We don't want to bash the crossover in any way, but it feels like it's not meeting its targets. While it may not be the only EV that's behind on deliveries (we're looking at you VW), the specs are the real let-down aspect. Being a first-timer didn't stop Hyundai and Kia from making something good.
If we're going to ignore the powertrain errors and just look at this as a luxury Mercedes vehicle, things start to make a bit more sense. The EQC is an original shape that grows on you, but because it's not a market success, there haven't been any aftermarket modifications.
The shape of the EQC may not be for everybody, but it's really interesting. While it's a crossover, it kind of reminds us of the European Civic hatchback from the 2000s, the one that was smooth all over and had a transparent bumper element between the headlights.
On the other hand, the performance of the EQC is more typical of a muscle car. If you've seen any of those short Instagram videos from launch events, you'll know that it makes a ruckus and launches like a bat out of hell. In short, it's a Dodge Charger of German EVs, which is fitting, considering the deep connection that used to exist between Chrysler and Daimler.
While the aftermarket industry hasn't delivered anything noteworthy for the EQC 400, we found a very interesting rendering by Rostislav Prokop, which does the predictable thing for a modded crossover - lowered suspension and wider fenders. With the minute changes brought to the headlights, it looks even more like a Charger.
The view from the back is even more spectacular, as gaping air vents open up behind each vent, exposing abnormally wide tires.
