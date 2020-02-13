Mercedes Owners Unite Against “Rubbish” Apple CarPlay Experience

Add Wireless CarPlay to Your Old Mercedes with This Cheap Aftermarket Kit

A petition that have already been signed by over 12,000 Mercedes owners calls for the German car manufacturer to update the MBUX multimedia system with better CarPlay support allowing for a full-screen user interface. 7 photos



However, because of a limitation which they believe was added by Mercedes itself, the screen doesn’t render CarPlay in full-screen, but only on the center of the display, as seen in the photo here.



“However, on the MBUX 10.25-inch screen, Mercedes has deliberately limited the display of Carplay so that it cannot be displayed over the full width of the screen. Many Mercedes customers complain about this limitation,” the



Furthermore, the Mercedes owner who started this effort claims they have already reached out to the company, only for the request to update CarPlay support to be ignored.



“When contacted on this subject, Mercedes does not give any real answer,” they explain.



Supporters who have already signed the petition criticize Mercedes not only for the poor support for CarPlay, but also for charging a premium for this feature, only to offer something that’s extremely limited.



“First the amount I have to pay for Apple Carplay is ridiculous! After paying more than 300€ they limit the screen and it looks rubbish. This made me so angry, not what I expected for my first Mercedes car,” one Mercedes owner explains.



Without official support developed by Mercedes, there’s very little owners can do. Apple’s CarPlay already supports a large variety of display sizes, including wide screens, with navigation apps, Spotify, and other apps rendered correctly and using all the available screen estate.



