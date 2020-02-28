BMW 1 Series vs. Mercedes A-Class: What's the Best Premium Hatch in 2020?

Premium mini crossovers have just become a thing over the past few years, but German automakers have been offering upmarket hatchbacks for many decades. So what's the best one to buy this year between the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class?
There really aren't any other choices besides these two right now. Audi is a few months away from launching a new A3, Volvo's V40 is not a contender while the Golf 8 seems worthy yet doesn't have the badge.
All the headlines talk about the high performance that's available from cars like the A45 or the M135i, yet most people aren't interested in those. They're just looking for the hatchback that rides well, has nice features and good design.
The A-Class is slightly older and has a better badge. On the other hand, BMW has more experience making compact cars, yet it just changed the 1 Series completely by using the FWD platform. In terms of handling, there's no a lot separating the two, plus their engine ranges are also quite similar.
These cars are available with some of the smallest powertrains each manufacturer has to offer. However, you can still get a 2-liter diesel, which is what we'd recommend buying. The A220 d in this video has one of those, packing 190 hp, while the 1 Series is presented with the new 140 horsepower 1.5-liter. Ignoring the power of the engines, the 1 Series chassis is more enjoyable without compromising comfort.
If you're easily impressed by the latest, most modern technology, the A-Class is the hatchback for you. However, we feel like the 1 Series interior is more logically arrange and possibly has the edge in build quality as well. A lot of the comparison video shot by Parkers focuses on that aspect. They agree with our assessment and add that financing the BMW is cheaper at this moment.
