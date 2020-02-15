Modern Mercedes-Benz C111 Looks Like a Stunning Electric Supercar

An electric supercar from Mercedes-AMG. We're talking about one of the velocity monsters expected to help shape the face of the ever-more-popular EV segment in the new decade. And while the three-pointed-star has yet to deliver clear intentions on the matter, the rendering we have, which comes from a Maserati designer, brings an interesting perspective.
Andrea Bruno, the mind behind these pixels, is a Lead Exterior Designer at Maserati - designers often sketch outside the box in their spare time. And since the Italian carmaker is currently in the midst of a reinvention process focused on electrification, it's not difficult to see what inspired this digital adventure.
While the styling specialist doesn't mention the Mercedes-Benz name in the Instagram post showcasing his stunning work, the C-yber111 nameplate, along with the design itself, is an obvious nod to the infamous MB C111 series (more on this below).
The retro-inspired silhouette and details are thus matched with modern details - the latter range from the Cyberpunk-style light clusters to the massive carbon aero package dominating the lower side of the vehicle.
As a bonus, the front wheels are Turbofans unit - this is an old-school motorsport solution that sucks air from under the vehicle, thus cooling the brakes and generating downforce.
The engine compartment, which obviously sits behind the seats, appears to be empty, while there are no exhaust tips. After all, we're talking about an electric proposal, with this potentially fitting into Mercedes-Benz's still-growing EQ family.
Choosing the C111 (you'll find more on this topic behind the link) for this kind of AMG-meets-EQ proposal makes full sense and that's because the said alphanumeric badge was used for a series of experimental vehicles released back in the 60s and 70s.
These were used as test beds for ground-breaking solutions related to powertrains, aerodynamics, suspension and others. The said goodies included developments such as Wankel engines and muscular diesel mills. In fact, one of the prototypes, which featured a 4.8-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering 500 hp, managed to hit 250 mph.
Despite the public interest for such models, the German carmaker never put the C111 into production.
