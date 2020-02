AWD

Legends like the Z car will thankfully never die, and Nissan is currently working on a successor, probably called the 400Z or 400ZX with BMW M3 levels of power from a twin-turbo engine and, optional or standard. This is tech already offered by Infiniti for many years and all we can say is: it's about time.But even the expected 450 hp of the proposed Nismo model isn't enough for a "Time Attack" monster. You've probably already seen them, these old Japanese sports cars with massive aero elements that don't seem constrained by any regulations.3D rendering artist Brad Builds was inspired by those when making this highly customized 350Z. The old Nissan sports model has had its width massively increased to the point where it almost looks double the size.Unlike most fender extensions, these ones go all the way from the front bumper to the doors, only letting up to allow the tires room to breathe. At the back, the bumper has been deleted in favor of a large diffuser and bolt-on wing, both designed to glue the car to the track at high speed.A project like this would require a complete teardown in the real world, probably an engine swap as well. The best engine if you want to go really fast in a Japanese car would either the R35's monster or the ubiquitous Toyota 2JZ.We also have something for the 370Z fans. It's a split-face design where the Nismo version is hiding one of its eyes and sports a more subtle body kit, if you can call it that. This kind of looks like the package made by Aimgain about five years ago.