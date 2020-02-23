Mercedes EQA Spied in Germany, Shows Front End Revisions

Where Volkswagen is betting on electric hatchbacks first with the ID.3, the biggest luxury brand in the world will offer not one but two crossovers below the EQC. This is the smallest, called the EQA.
The EQA was originally shown as this awesome 3-door coupe-hatch, a bit like the VW Scirocco, but obviously powered by electricity. We loved the shape, but there's no market for something like that, whereas crossovers are popular all over the world.
While VW spent a lot of money to develop the MEB platform on which almost all its EVs will be based, Mercedes is using a shortcut. The EQA is actually a modified version of the GLA crossover, which is already in production. It does have a new front end, peaking out from under the camo in this WalkoArt spy video.
The German luxury giant has been rather shy with technical details or even sales targets. However, the lack of a dedicated architecture could end up hurting sales. EV customers usually make educated purchases, and every kilometer of driving range is important.
The battery pack is not a major problem here. Semi-official numbers suggest this car will come with a 60 kWh pack, which is on par with the "Pro" version of the ID.3. VW can also offer a 77 kWh pack, but that's going to be rare.
The way the power is used is probably even more important, and it sounds like Daimler is repeating the mistakes of the bigger EQC, namely building a hot rod. Dual motors are supposed to give the EQA about 270 hp and 368 pound-feet (500 Nm) for a 0 to 60 mph time of about 5 seconds. Sure, Tesla's Model 3 is getting all the attention right now, but it matches its M3-rivalling performance with class-leading range.
The EQA is poised to be revealed this fall, probably at a major motor show. However, like most electric cars, its production will start much later, as big batteries require further planning. We don't need to remind you of the frequent delays experienced by the EQC in crossing the Atlantic.
