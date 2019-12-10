autoevolution

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQA Spied Running From Tesla Model 3, Has GLA Body

10 Dec 2019, 17:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Even though Mercedes-Benz has previewed the upcoming EQA electric model using a concept styled as a regular compact hatchback, it looks like the production version will be an electric crossover based on the upcoming GLA, not the A-Class as it was initially expected.
Our first spy photos of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA depict a GLA-like pre-production prototype testing alongside a Tesla Model 3 somewhere near the Arctic Circle.

If at first you might be inclined to say that the car is simply a camouflaged GLA, look closer and notice the different engine grille. The rear is also slightly modified with the model featuring a different trunk hatch, while the license plate sits a lot lower than on any other GLA prototype. Morevover, the car emitted a distinct electric whirl and has no tailpipes.

The Tesla Model 3 companion is obviously there for cold-weather assessment purposes, but it could also mean that Mercedes-Benz is benchmarking the EQA's range against the American sedan. For reference, the Model 3 Standard Plus RWD has an EPA-rated 250 miles of range (402 km) from its 54 kWh battery, while the Long Range AWD version can go up to 322 miles (518 km) on a single charge thanks to a 75 kWh battery.

Back in 2017, the Mercedes-Benz EQA Concept was said to offer a 400 km (249 miles) range from a 60 kWh battery and it was all-wheel-drive thanks to a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 272 horsepower and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.

That was then and this is now, so the production version of the EQA should have a slightly better range than the concept when it goes on sale, despite being a lot less aerodynamic in the shape of a compact crossover derived from the upcoming GLA II.

Part of a 10-model onslaught that should be unveiled by 2022, the EQA and its EQB brother will be the smallest electric Mercedes-Benz production cars, meaning that they'll also be somewhat affordable. No official pricing has been discussed yet, but judging from the EUR 71,281 starting price of the much-larger EQC, we can probably expect the EQA to start at right under EUR 40,000 or even lower if will also be available with a single motor.
