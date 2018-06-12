First Glimpse of the Mercedes-Benz EQA Concept on the Road

At last year’s Frankfurt Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz presented its first take at the electric hatch back segment of the market with the presentation of the EQA concept. Not a year has passed, and the electric Merc is shown cruising on the tarmac.

The car seen in the video is of course still a prototype. Some changes are to be expected for the production version, although we kinda hope they would not be very extensive.



Powering the concept EQA are two electric motors that have a combined output of 200 kW (272 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of maximum torque. Acceleration time from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) is expected to be of just five seconds.



The range of the EQA matches that of all other EVs out there. The batteries are expected to keep the car running for about 400 km (249 miles).



The EQA is expected to join the soon-to-be-born EQ brand of Mercedes cars sometimes in 2020. The EQA will follow the



For the manufacturing of the electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz kicked off earlier this year the third largest construction project in Germany. To be called



The rise of this new brand would be supported by an additional facility, that in Hambach, France, where the current



By 2022, ten electric cars are expected to be launched by the Germans, ranging in size from the tiny smart to large SUVs.



In total, including plug-in hybrids and the introduction of 48-volt systems, the carmaker will have around 130 electrified vehicles in its portfolio.



