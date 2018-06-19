Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Up on Spanish Roads for Official Photo Shoot

It’s shaping up to be an electrifying summer for German manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, as the first road tests for the future line of electric vehicles have begun in various locations in Europe. 20 photos



The model is currently in Spain, and is being put through its paces to see how it will perform under the scorching sun. The EQC has already undergone winter testing, and now Mercedes engineers are trying to see how the electric vehicle copes with temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).



The main component being tested is, of course, the battery. The carmaker wants to see how its cooling system works in extreme conditions, how it can keep powering the air conditioning and how the drive system and control units perform.



Electric car batteries usually lose power in the cold and that may lead to lower performance, but heat poses the danger of physically damaging the batteries. The cooling system is thus extremely important.



"With the finishing straight in sight, we are now able to absolve another extremely demanding test programme with our pre-series vehicles," said in a statement Michael Kelz, chief engineer for the EQC.



"But after successfully completed endurance tests in winter at minus 35 degrees C, we are confident that the heat trials will confirm that we are well on schedule for the start of series production."



There are no official technical details available about the EQC yet. Mercedes only said its battery would provide more than 70 kWh, enough to give the car a range of at least 300 miles per charge (482 km).



