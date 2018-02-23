Mercedes Stars to Shine in Geneva

autoevolution
 

Undoubtedly, the Mercedes-Benz booth at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show will be an exciting one this year. The German automaker will present publicly for the first time several new models, highly anticipated in the industry in recent months.
On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz announced the official lineup for the Swiss event, promising several world premieres and other exciting news for its fans, including for electric cars enthusiats.

For the first time, the public of the Geneva event will get to see the new A-Class, revealed as the techiest model in its segment in early February, and the first three-pointed star car to use the Mercedes-Benz User Experience, or MBUX.

The exciting new, and at the same oddly named Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will also make its grand entry at the show, after tons of photos of it flooding the web from both official and less so sources in recent months.

The 2019 versions of the C-Class Sedan and Wagon, the most successful model series from Mercedes-Benz lineup, now in its fifth year of production, will also attend the show.

The German’s electric dreams will be represented in Geneva by the first production version model from the EQ brand, called the EQC. The much smaller smart brand will be there too, showing off the improved electric powertrain.

Another premiere, this time for the European public, is that of the new G-Class, coming for the first time in Geneva. The X-Class pick-up truck will sit right next to it, as will the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

“Numerous new special models are also on display at the show such as the Exclusive Edition of the S-Class Coupé and Cabriolet and the Night Edition,” says the automaker.

“This exclusively elegant series of compact models impresses with a combination of AMG body styling on the exterior and Urban Line with white elements in the interior.”
