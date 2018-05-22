autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz Shows Factory 56 in Virtual Tour

22 May 2018, 13:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Announced back in February as a revolution in car manufacturing, Mercedes-Benz’s Werk 56 (Factory 56) in Sindelfingen is getting ready to enter the construction stage.
22 photos
Mercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshotsMercedes G63 AMG 4X4 spyshots
Reminding everyone that it has already laid the foundation stone to the new facility, the German carmaker also released a one-minute video showing a virtual tour of the facility.

The new hall in the complex would occupy an area roughly the size of 30 football pitches and will be equipped with an entire array of smart technologies.

The plant would be powered, in terms of personnel, by both humans and robots, working in man-machine-cooperations with digitally supported processes. In terms of electricity, power would come from a photovoltaic system powerful enough to fully charge the EQC 72,000 times a year.

Parts would be moved across the plant with the help of driverless transport systems (DTS), while digital tracking of components and vehicles would ensure the right part goes in the right car.

The brain of the location would be an artificial intelligence, whose scope has not been detailed by the carmaker.

“The Factory 56 combines three trend-setting features: It is consistently digital and flexible - and it brings the term green production to life,” said Markus Schäfer, the man in charge with production at Mercedes.

“Digitized processes in the sense of Industry 4.0 are essential elements of the production concept.”

The new assembly plant should be ready to begin operation sometime in 2020. It would mostly be the point of origin for electric vehicles from the EQ brand.

The rise of this new brand would be supported by an additional facility, that in Hambach, France, where the current smart models are being built.

By 2022, ten electric cars are expected to be launched by the Germans, ranging in size from the tiny smart to large SUVs. 

In total, including plug-in hybrids and the introduction of 48-volt systems, the carmaker will have around 130 electrified vehicles in its portfolio. 

Mercede-Benz factory 56 EQC Sindelfingen
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. WLTP and RDE Tests Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 