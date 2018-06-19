Peugeot EF01 Folding Electric Connects the Parking Spot with the Office Building

Working on the assumption that many of the people going to their offices in the UK in the morning are unable to park their car within a mile of their workplace, Peugeot decided to come up with a solution.

6 photos



But what if a simple solution would combine a car with a bicycle and solve the parking issue? Peugeot’s idea is called EF01, and it comes as a folding electric bike that can fit in the trunk of a decent-sized SUV .



The EF01 fitted with a battery and a motor combo that give it enough charge to cover up to 18-25 miles at a top speed of 12.5 mph. That’s enough to take riders right on time from a parking spot some miles away right to their office building.



Peugeot has envisioned to bike as an extension of the car. The concept is simple: people are to travel from their homes to a parking location close to work, leave their car there and hop on the bike to cover the remaining distance.



For demonstration purposes, Peugeot uses in the clip below a



The UK branch of Peugeot failed to say whether the bike would be offered solely as an extra option for those buying a 5008, or any other Peugeot for that matter. The company’s director of design, Gilles Vidal, does point to that.



“Together, the 5008 SUV and eF01 electric bike combine two modes of transport to create a complete door-to-door solution, no matter what your destination might be,” he said in a statement.



Pricing information for the EF01 has not been disclose.



According to a study conducted by Totaljobs , 36 percent of the UK population are car commuters, but only 3 percent of them use a bicycle to get to work. Most of those using their cars are worried that they would not be able to find a suitable parking spot.But what if a simple solution would combine a car with a bicycle and solve the parking issue? Peugeot’s idea is called EF01, and it comes as a folding electric bike that can fit in the trunk of a decent-sizedThe EF01 fitted with a battery and a motor combo that give it enough charge to cover up to 18-25 miles at a top speed of 12.5 mph. That’s enough to take riders right on time from a parking spot some miles away right to their office building.Peugeot has envisioned to bike as an extension of the car. The concept is simple: people are to travel from their homes to a parking location close to work, leave their car there and hop on the bike to cover the remaining distance.For demonstration purposes, Peugeot uses in the clip below a 5008 SUV equipped with a mobile charging dock that allows the bike to get full battery levels in 60 minutes.The UK branch of Peugeot failed to say whether the bike would be offered solely as an extra option for those buying a 5008, or any other Peugeot for that matter. The company’s director of design, Gilles Vidal, does point to that.“Together, the 5008 SUV and eF01 electric bike combine two modes of transport to create a complete door-to-door solution, no matter what your destination might be,” he said in a statement.Pricing information for the EF01 has not been disclose.