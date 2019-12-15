Mercedes EQA Rendered as Streamlined GLA Crossover

Like many automakers, Mercedes likes to show many concepts that are close to production spec. Such was the case with the GLC Coupe, for example. But the EQA will look nothing like its concept version from three years ago.
More specifically, the EQA design study from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show looked like the A-Class hatchback we have right now, but only had two doors and its face was completely streamlined.
“Our electric initiative is gathering pace: by 2022 Mercedes-Benz Cars will have launched more than ten all-electric vehicles on the market,” said Dr. Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG at the time. “Concept EQA proves that we are serious about introducing electric mobility throughout the portfolio.”
But during last week's GLA II reveal, they flashed us the silhouette of EQA and it was definitely similar. We also had a bunch of cool spyshots supporting this theory, so the EQA can be rendered ahead of its debut next year.
Kleber Silva slapped the face from the much bigger EQC and called it a day at the front. The back required wrap-around taillights to be created for the car. There's no way of knowing if this is what we'll get, but this should be pretty close... and also a bit disappointing.
Volkswagen created a special platform called the MEB specifically for all its electric cars. Now, this doesn't automatically make them better, but at least they end up looking different from ICE vehicles.
For what it's worth, the EQA concept of 2017 had a 60 kWh battery offering a theoretical range of 400 kilometers. The VW cars will have 45, 58 and 77 kWh of battery, so in theory, the ID.4 will be better than the EQA.
Twin engines gave the study 272 horsepower and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. While not as much as the EQC, this is a lot of power for a small car. Heck, they could even get away with half that.
