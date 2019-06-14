autoevolution
 

All-New Mercedes GLA Spied for the First Time With Full Production Body

All this time while Mercedes was developing the new GLB-Class, we were wondering where this practical crossover leaves the GLA. And now we know: this entry-level model is going to be small and energetic, just what young buyers want.
We've already shown you one set of spyshots featuring this GLA II model, but since then, Mercedes has added every production panel. It's still covered in camouflage, of course, but even the visually impaired can see what's going on here.

We think the formula for the new GLA is "copied" from the Audi Q2, in that it takes the platform of a compact car, leaves the length relatively unchanged and adds ruggedness. Thanks to slightly square wheel arches and a puckered front end, it's got a keener sense of off-road adventure than the outgoing model.

We think the GLA will have an identical wheelbase to the A-Class, which has 100mm less space between its wheels than a GLB. Also, the overhangs are tiny. Here, we see an AMG Line body kit, with a different grille and large pieces of trim on the bumper to mimic intakes.

Unfortunately, the spy video doesn't show you the back, which was briefly captured the last time. We expect a mix between the A-Class and GLE styles. But it's not like Mercedes is trying to set its compact cars apart too much.

Will there be a real AMG? Probably. At least the GLA 35, which would go directly up against the Audi SQ2 and Cupra Ateca with its own 300-ish HP 2.0-liter turbo setup. So far, Mercedes has applied a copy-paste approach to engine technology and interior design, which is how they're able to develop seven compact car styles with about a dozen engines each.

The smallest engine, at least in Europe, would have to be the 1.33-liter turbo on the base models, one of which might have the unpopular manual gearbox. But being a high-rider, the GLA will mostly rely on the 2.0-liter four-cylinder setup, burning either gasoline or diesel, maybe even compressed gas. No EV version is planned but a plug-in hybrid looks likely.

