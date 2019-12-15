This Hybrid Megayacht Turns Into a Submarine for Complete Privacy

5 2017 SEAT Ibiza Camouflaged as Hyundai i20 Is Just Epic

4 Porsche 918 Spyder Gets Matte Black Wrap with Lava Orange Stripes, Looks Amazing

3 Ferrari 360 Drift Car Goes All Out For Formula Drift Race in Japan

2 VW Up! Rust Wrap and Sexy Photo Shoot Are Confusing

1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Beater Look with Rusty Racecar Wrap

More on this:

BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class Get Twin Rust Wraps

People are saying the era of the German luxury car is over because Tesla makes cooler cars. But there's nothing better than a nice, fat Mercedes S-Class... except maybe the BMW 7 Series. 3 photos



BMW saw success with its new styling language, shaking things up by installing larger kidney grilles on the 7er. The car looks especially good in the M Sport and M Performance configuration.



The size of your grille and the potency of your headlights is a modern expression of your financial power. That's why you still see these two in London, Monaco or Dubai.



Sometimes, you can also tell they belong to Russian expatriates. They have an outspoken, extroverted nature that draws them to luxury vehicles and certain customization options.



The Instagram artist



The style of wrap is more common in German communities. Nevertheless, the artist covered not only the two icons, but also a Lexus and a couple of Bentleys.



Right now, this all seems silly, but all these well-built and very expensive machines will eventually rust. Twenty or thirty years from now, you'll be able to buy an M760Li for as much money as a couple of iPhones or whatever people use to stay connected in 2050.



This is partly because a V12 BMW engine will be a nightmare to fix. But the chances of being allowed into downtown... anywhere in an ICE car will be zero, making them pointless as transportation. Electric swap rusted luxury car, anyone?



View this post on Instagram © BMW • 7 + Mercedes-Benz • S = % A post shared by © (@plastiliner) on Nov 30, 2019 at 10:51am PST



View this post on Instagram © Bentley • Continental A post shared by © (@plastiliner) on Dec 10, 2019 at 1:33am PST These two have been going at it since the dawn of the luxury car era, trying to outdo each other with features, power, and performance. While the S-Class is king of this segment, that title is not completely uncontested.BMW saw success with its new styling language, shaking things up by installing larger kidney grilles on the 7er. The car looks especially good in the M Sport and M Performance configuration.The size of your grille and the potency of your headlights is a modern expression of your financial power. That's why you still see these two in London, Monaco or Dubai.Sometimes, you can also tell they belong to Russian expatriates. They have an outspoken, extroverted nature that draws them to luxury vehicles and certain customization options.The Instagram artist Plastiliner probably knows all about that, since he often uses digital wraps evoking Russian fashion. However, these two have been done in the rust look The style of wrap is more common in German communities. Nevertheless, the artist covered not only the two icons, but also a Lexus and a couple of Bentleys.Right now, this all seems silly, but all these well-built and very expensive machines will eventually rust. Twenty or thirty years from now, you'll be able to buy an M760Li for as much money as a couple of iPhones or whatever people use to stay connected in 2050.This is partly because a V12 BMW engine will be a nightmare to fix. But the chances of being allowed into downtown... anywhere in ancar will be zero, making them pointless as transportation. Electric swap rusted luxury car, anyone?