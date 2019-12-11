2021 Mercedes-Benz EQB Electric 7-Seat Crossover Won't Neglect Its GLB Roots

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Facelift Borrows Styling Cues From the Atlas Cross Sport

While the Mercedes-Benz EQV is obviously an electric-only version of the V-Class, the EQC can pass as a distinct model in the Mercedes-Benz lineup despite being essentially a GLC with different body panels. 10 photos



A camouflaged pre-production prototype of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQB was recently spied during cold-weather tests in Scandinavia, near the Arctic Circle, and the GLB resemblance is more than obvious.



That said, the fake engine grille peeking (and peaking) from underneath the camo and the different positioning of the rear license plate are tell-tale signs of the aesthetic differences between the two models.



The EQB will sport similar Mercedes-EQ design traits with the larger EQC, including a faux engine grille with an integrated light bar and blue accents inside the headlights, while the rear will also get a light bar connecting the taillights (hence the repositioning of the rear license plate).



Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but the model will probably use a similar powertrain as the



A 60 kWh lithium-ion battery was apparently enough to give the car a range of 400 km (249 miles), so if the production EQA and EQB get a similar setup we can expect a comparable range, if not even slightly improved. If anything, the slightly larger EQB should get a bigger battery and really compete with all the versions of the upcoming Tesla Model Y.



