1971 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am "455 HO" Restomod Begs To Be Driven Hard

This fellow here, however, is anything but stock. Built by Jaw Droppin' Customs, the blue-painted restomod with staggered wheels from Billet Specialties has been bored .060 oversize. H-beam connecting rods, a full roller cam with roller lifters and rockers, and a four-barrel Edelbrock carburetor are only a few of the upgrades over the standard spec.Offered for sale by Streetside Classics , the Firebird with the Trans Am package also benefits from a Tremec stick shift. The five-speed manual is stronger than Muncie four-speeder from the factory, and thanks to the additional ratio, highway cruising is that much easier on the engine.Listed at $89,995 or $825 per month, the pro-touring Pontiac is gifted with Detroit Speed suspension components such as the four-link rear, subframe connectors, and coilover shocks. Baer disc brakes at all four corners, a Wilwood brake booster, ceramic-coated headers, an X-pipe dual exhaust system, and Goodyear performance radials need to be mentioned as well.The Lucerne Blue exterior with white-and-black stripes is matched to a black interior that includes custom bucket seats, suede for the dashboard, a Hurst shifter, Speedhut gauges, and Vintage air conditioning. The Sony stereo head unit and modern speakers may look a little out of place, but on the other hand, this one-of-one muscly bird is meant to be driven instead of babied in the garage like a collector's car.The odometer shows 2,163 miles (3,481 kilometers) since the project was completed, and undercarriage photos offer additional peace of mind regarding roadworthiness. Given that a good example is around $60k and only 885 units produced for 1971 with the manual tranny, the asking price of this nicely modded Trans Am is obviously justifiable.