1971 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am "455 HO" Restomod Begs To Be Driven Hard

A specialty package for the Firebird, the Trans Am for the 1971 is a rare bird indeed. Only the 455 HO engine – representing the 7.5-liter displacement and high-output tune – was offered that year, featuring a reinforced block and a few other performance-oriented goodies.



Offered for sale by



Listed at $89,995 or $825 per month, the pro-touring



The Lucerne Blue exterior with white-and-black stripes is matched to a black interior that includes



The odometer shows 2,163 miles (3,481 kilometers) since the project was completed, and undercarriage photos offer additional peace of mind regarding roadworthiness. Given that a good example is around $60k and only 885 units produced for 1971 with the manual tranny, the asking price of this nicely modded Trans Am is obviously justifiable. This fellow here, however, is anything but stock. Built by Jaw Droppin' Customs, the blue-painted restomod with staggered wheels from Billet Specialties has been bored .060 oversize. H-beam connecting rods, a full roller cam with roller lifters and rockers, and a four-barrel Edelbrock carburetor are only a few of the upgrades over the standard spec.Offered for sale by Streetside Classics , the Firebird with the Trans Am package also benefits from a Tremec stick shift. The five-speed manual is stronger than Muncie four-speeder from the factory, and thanks to the additional ratio, highway cruising is that much easier on the engine.Listed at $89,995 or $825 per month, the pro-touring Pontiac is gifted with Detroit Speed suspension components such as the four-link rear, subframe connectors, and coilover shocks. Baer disc brakes at all four corners, a Wilwood brake booster, ceramic-coated headers, an X-pipe dual exhaust system, and Goodyear performance radials need to be mentioned as well.The Lucerne Blue exterior with white-and-black stripes is matched to a black interior that includes custom bucket seats, suede for the dashboard, a Hurst shifter, Speedhut gauges, and Vintage air conditioning. The Sony stereo head unit and modern speakers may look a little out of place, but on the other hand, this one-of-one muscly bird is meant to be driven instead of babied in the garage like a collector's car.The odometer shows 2,163 miles (3,481 kilometers) since the project was completed, and undercarriage photos offer additional peace of mind regarding roadworthiness. Given that a good example is around $60k and only 885 units produced for 1971 with the manual tranny, the asking price of this nicely modded Trans Am is obviously justifiable.

