You Can Now Own This SEMA-Built Outlaw Energy 1968 Ford Bronco

Everyone is hyped about the impending reveal of the modern, remastered, Ford Bronco. But with lofty expectations one might also be facing major disappointments. We can avoid all that by returning to the old school generation – and so it happens we stumbled upon a genuinely nice example with ample modifications that might ensure universal satisfaction. 20 photos



And, of course, the promise of adventures given by the off-road Bilstein shocks, swing-out carrier for the spare Cooper Discoverer AT3 XLT tire and that vintage tilting column wood-rimmed steering wheel! With power steering and all – long live modern customizations. The vintage 1968 Ford Bronco created for Outlaw Energy is up for auction on Bring a Trailer and comes a lot more than technical updates. It also has an official 2018 SEMA Show connection and during that time was tied to a promotion involving renowned country singer Jason Aldean.For anyone interesting in bidding, it comes with a clean California title in Outlaw Energy’s name and even an early year evaluation – the current bid at the time of writing is $41,000 and you better make up your mind fast because the auction is set to close in just five days.On to the goodies, now. The ‘restomod’ fell in the arms of Streetwise Motorsports’ experts from Rancho Santa Margarita, California and included basically everything a Bronco aficionado could imagine. And then some more.First off, under the hood lives an Edelbrock Performer RPM 347ci V8-master that had 438 ponies to herd and 413 lb.-ft of torque (back when it was born). It routes power through a (reportedly) heavy-duty C4 automatic transmission with the help from a two-speed transfer case linked to Ford 9-inch rear and Dana 30 axles.The blue exterior shade and the white interior vinyl are not original, which is a shame – though both match up neatly with the Bronco’s go-anywhere, do-anything general atmosphere. More importantly, there’s a huge assortment of improvements for the upcoming new owner to enjoy.We noticed the sports seats which aren’t in pristine condition – so they must have seen some action at Outlaw Energy’s parties. But then we fell in love with the Vintage Air climate setup or the modified black plastic-clad tire flares 2″ tubed six-point roll cage.And, of course, the promise of adventures given by the off-road Bilstein shocks, swing-out carrier for the spare Cooper Discoverer AT3 XLT tire and that vintage tilting column wood-rimmed steering wheel! With power steering and all – long live modern customizations.

