Pro-Touring 1958 Chevrolet Impala Is This Week's Restomod Treat

Named after the African antelope and styled after the first generation of the Corvette, the Impala is synonymous with Chevrolet at its best. Introduced for the 1958 model year, the first incarnation of the Impala differs from the Bel Air from the windshield pillar rearward.
Built until 1960, the ’58 model also happens to be one of the most desirable among collectors and enthusiasts alike. This fellow here, however, is a different animal from carefully restored originals.
“Massaged into a modern highway cruiser” with pro-touring upgrades, the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful restomod in the photo gallery hides a port-injected 305 H.O. from a Camaro. The 5.0-liter engine is far from stock, and fittingly for this application, the old tranny was swapped in favor of an overdriven 700R4 that spins an open differential with 3.55 gears.
Finished in Classic White with chrome and stainless-steel trim, the one-of-a-kind Impala also features the full power interior and Taupe leather from “a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado that was a GM test mule.”
Listed for sale by Duffy’s Classic Cars, the restocruiser also boasts a custom console, red carpet and interior trim, Vintage air conditioning and heating, and a quick-ratio power steering system. Discs up front and drums at the rear as well as LeCarra leather for the tilting steering wheel are also worthy of highlighting, along with the dashboard-mounted CD player.
As opposed to most other restomods, the exhaust system isn’t an attention-grabbing piece of hardware. Whoever built this Impala opted for ceramic coated headers and Magnaflow mufflers, stainless-steel pipes, as well as mandrel-bent tailpipes for a subtle yet satisfying rumble at idle.
Priced at $53,950, this B-body blast from the past is certain to grab attention while cruising on the freeway or at Cars & Coffee. Tasteful inside and out, the two-door coupe also demonstrates that you can go custom with your build without messing up the original design from the ‘50s.
No fewer than 125,480 coupes were produced until the second generation rolled out in 1960. The outgoing generation – which is a front-driven sedan with questionable styling and woeful build quality - ended production in February 2020. Unfortunately, a successor won’t happen.
