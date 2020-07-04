"Barn Find" 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie Rescued After 49 Years of Neglect

4 Couple Orders 2020 Corvette With Same VIN As Their 1953 Corvette

1959 was an important year for the Corvette. The C1 received a turquoise convertible top, the cabin was treated to a black interior option and a storage bin for the dashboard, and the chrome strips from the ’58 were thankfully removed. 56 photos



This fellow here, however, is very special. Not only does it feature Rochester fuel injection – introduced for 1957 with 290 horsepower on tap – but this is a one-owner car and a barn find to boot. Dennis Collins and his team of “rescuers” got the C1 out for the first time in 49 years, and the odometer shows 51,130 miles (82,286 kilometers) from new. Interestingly, the original bill of sale still exists.



The first owner, a certain Mr. Shepherd, bought the car brand-new in Atlanta after trading his '54 Corvette. Currently listed on

Only the wheels and tires have been replaced because both were beyond repair, but the bodywork, engine compartment, interior, and



“Rolls and steers easily” is probably the best description for this unloved C1 survivor, a Corvette that had to be winched out of a barn because of the engine’s poor condition. The 283 isn't exactly hard to fix thanks to its simplicity, but reconditioning what can be saved and fitting replacement components are huge undertakings.



Be it a rotisserie-style restoration with utmost attention to detail or a restomod, this 1959 'Vette is the perfect starting point thanks to the "very clean, straight, solid dry chassis." The original wheels, hubcaps, and the spare tire aren’t included in the sale.



