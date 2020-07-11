2021 Dodge Challenger ACR Won’t Happen After All, Blame Weight and Physics

Not that long ago, the Mopar community was treated to a follow-up rumor of a rumor from October 2019. The Challenger ACR, unfortunately, isn’t bound for this world.
Forget all those “insiders” with “knowledge of the project” because none other than Tim Kuniskis has shot the rumor down. “Our cars are not going to be track cars, it’s just physics,” said the head of passenger cars. “We’re not going to do that.” Subject closed, finally!
When you think about it, the Challenger’s niche is something the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro can’t touch. Ever since the introduction of the Hellcat, Dodge has always been about straight-line performance and output figures that rival or even exceed those of European supercars.
Kuniskis told Muscle Cars & Trucks that market data favors drag racing to road course racing by a ratio of seven to one. Don’t, however, expect our wishful thinking of the Challenger ACR to be dead in the water.
Dodge is working on a replacement for the full-sized Challenger coupe as well as the Charger sedan. The platform that will replace the LX is also going to be lighter and stiffer, giving FCA the possibility to rival the ‘Stang and ‘Maro alike in the twisties. Or to get close to those two.
Lest we forget, electrical assistance has also been confirmed.
The late Sergio Marchionne admitted two years ago that the Giorgio platform from Alfa Romeo is a bit too European for the Challenger and Charger. However, an extensive – like properly extensive – redesign of the LX vehicle architecture should be adequate for a road-racing special edition.
ACR means American Club Racing, and the last time Dodge has used this nameplate, the Viper was still in production. The V10-engined serpent is a downforce monster that set 14 lap records in 2016, cementing its status as one of America's best cars ever. At the Nürburgring Nordschleife the following year, German driver Lance David Arnold posted an unbelievable 7:01.30 lap.
