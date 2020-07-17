Rocket Bunny Toyota 86 Gets "Suki Edition" Makeover in Fast Pink

Stereotypes are fine as long as they happened in the past. I mean, can you imagine the repercussions of making a bright pink custom car for a woman today? Yet they pulled it off in 2 Fast 2 Furious, and we can joke about it today.
Fast girls in race cars doing drag races have to be the biggest lie from the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as some NFS games. It's not that they don't exist, just maybe Suki isn't a good benchmark, and crop tops might not be the best drag racing attire. No, not that Suki.
From what we've heard, Suki wasn't even supposed to drive a Honda S2000. Craig Lieberman, who was instrumental in organizing the cars for the movie, originally had a modified Toyota MR2 Spider for the character played by Devon Aoki.
The MR2 can be cool, but definitely not the Spyder model. Instead, we obviously got a custom S2000. From what we understand, this is the same car driven by Dom's rival in the first movie, Johnny Tran.
Today, 17 years after the movie came out, we have the essence of that bright pink car bestowed upon another worthy contender. Rendering artist dm_jon turned a Rocket Bunny Toyota GT 86 into Suki's new car, complete with the same anime-style side graphics. It's corny as hell but hits you with a strong wave of nostalgia.
The GT 86 doesn't have the screaming VTEC engine, but the boxer is pretty cool too. The power output isn't far off either, about 40 hp in favor of the Honda. But Suki might need a turbo to keep up in the Toyota.
As for the Rocket Bunny kit, it came out almost immediately after the car, back when it was called a Scion. It's gone through about three stages of development, but this looks like one of the early formats with the little LEDs in the front bumper and a ducktail spoiler.
Rocket Bunny Toyota GT86 - Suki Edition. Photo by - @dm_jon