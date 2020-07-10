Furious but Not Fast: Ferrari Drowns on Flooded London Road

1 Ferrari Loses Trademark for the Shape of the 250 GTO After Ares Design Contest

Well well well looks like we need out swimwear to get to Brent cross today #a406 there is a Ferrari swimming through this madness #brentcross pic.twitter.com/qiYoRCuxz2 — Rhonda (@skysportsplus) July 6, 2020 One of the oldest and widely-spread Ferrari myths around is that anyone who owns a Ferrari is, without a doubt, some kind of entitled, elitist douchebag. Consequently, whatever negative thing befalls him is due punishment for his behavior, which includes buying one such car. In red, preferably.Nowhere else is this stereotyping more obvious than with a recent mishap that saw a Ferrari FF (in red, yes) drowning in an artificial river on a London road. It happened on July 6 in the British capital, when one of the water mains burst and flooded the A406, the London Circular Road.The BBC reports that water on certain portions of the road reached heights of about 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) and that the London Fire Brigade worked for four hours on end to rescue the drivers trapped in their vehicles. There were eight of them who, we presume, assumed they could cross the body of water before finding out, at the very last moment, that they couldn’t.No one was injured, so it’s fair game at mocking the Ferrari dude. Videos and photos posted to social media mocked Thames Water, the company whose pipe broke and caused the mayhem, and the Ferrari owner who somehow assumed his car would make it across.It didn’t, but damage to it willmost definitely prevent him from trying something like this ever again.In a statement to the same media outlet, Thames Water says that, “We're sorry to anyone who has been disrupted.”“We know this has happened at an especially difficult time and understand the concerns our customers may have. Our specialist engineers are on their way to investigate the problem, and they will be doing everything they can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the same statement notes.