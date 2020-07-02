Toyota Supra "Outlaw" Looks Radical, Out for Hypercar Blood

Remember the now-classic scene from the original Fast and Furious movie, the one where Brian's heavily modded Mk IV Supra takes on a Ferrari F355 Spyder? Well, what if we take that setup and dial it up to eleven by picturing such a battle between the tuner icon and a hypercar? The rendering we have here comes to provide an answer to that question.
When the ex-generation Supra came out in 1993, it was a spacious coupe that involved quite a few GT attributes rather than focusing solely on the sportscar mantra. And the machine owes an important part of its aftermarket reputation to the tuning-friendly nature of its 2JZ heart - the status determined Toyota to incorporate the aftermarket vibes into the new Mk V Supra too, which was pretty much born to be tuned, with the factory leaving quite a few things on the table for modding specialists to exploit.
Given its background and the rise of factory models with four-digit outputs, it wouldn't be surprising to see eccentric aficionados willing to invest supercar money into a Supra in order to give a hypercar a hard time. And, in the case of the example depicted here, the virtual build has gone all out.
In fact, there are two main aspects of this JDM mutant that stand out, coming from separate digital artists.
The first obviously is about the extent to which the vehicle itself has been customized, from the unbelievable track extension and the widebod, to airflow manipulation hardware like the turbofan front wheels or the roof scoop. Oh, and let's not overlook the interior, which seems to mix racecar and street vehicle assets - we'll thank pixel master Pedro Guerreiro for this part of the project.
Then we have the engine compartment contents, with the 2JZ receiving the sort of enhancements that draw just as much attention as the aspects mentioned above. And, as you zoom in on bits and pieces such as the custom air filters or the chrome plumbing, you should know the work comes from digital creator Timothy Adry Emmanuel, whose pixel paintings we often share with you.
No, of course the radical look of such a virtual build won't please anybody, but the philosophy behind it bets on hypercar drivers being even more impressed by such an unusually looking machine rivaling their highly polished rides.
Me and @adry53customs talked about making a collab and boy, thank god we went for it!!! This is my KILLER SUPRA modeled by me with a killer render and some engine spices by him! What do you say, can we all agree that this looks absolutelly insane??