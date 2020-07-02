Toyota Supra "Outlaw" Looks Radical, Out for Hypercar Blood

View this post on Instagram

Me and @adry53customs talked about making a collab and boy, thank god we went for it!!! This is my KILLER SUPRA modeled by me with a killer render and some engine spices by him! What do you say, can we all agree that this looks absolutelly insane?? . . . . #supra #toyotasupra #typerulez #2jz #supramk4 #mk4 #downforce #timeattack #slam #jdm #cyberpunk

A post shared by T Y P E R U L E Z (@typerulez) on Jul 1, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT