This Clever Gadget Brings TMPS to Any Car, Features Screen with Solar Charging

A tire pressure monitoring system, or TMPS, is a pretty cool piece of technology that every car should have, but most of them don't.



Developed by a company called Rocboc, this



The gadget itself is extremely easy to use and install. The only thing you need to do is screw the sensors on the tires, and that’s pretty much it. After that, you can pair them with the main unit (the display) and get information in real-time.



This is actually the cool part. In addition to the tire pressure indicators, the hub also shows the tire temperature, something that you can’t even get on most new cars.



There are a few things that you need to know though.



First and foremost, the sensors come with CR1632 batteries, and according to Amazon buyers, you need to replace them approximately once a year.



Then, the hub is supposed to start and shut down automatically, when the car begins moving and when it stops, respectively. It typically powers off on its own some five minutes after you turn off the engine and no movement is detected.



The main unit can show tire temperature in both Celsius and Fahrenheit, while the pressure supports bar and PSI. The battery level is displayed in the top right corner, and if you typically drive during the day, you can forget about running out of battery because the solar charging takes care of everything.



The sensors themselves are IP67-rated, which means they shouldn’t have any issue working in the rain or when snowing.



