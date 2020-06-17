The HiMo Z20 Aims to Be Cheapest but Still Reliable Folding e-Bike

1 UPDATE: 2020 Toyota Supra Gets Mk IV "Face Swap", Looks Like a 90s Remix

More on this:

2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 Starts from $43,000, 4-Cylinder Turbo Packs 255 HP

The 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 isn't called that because it's got a software update. No, this newer version of everyone's favorite re-badged BMW features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. 40 photos



The smaller engine makes the car about 200 lbs lighter. The suspension, steering ratios and looks are all the same. Toyota just changed the design of the wheels and the brakes compared to the six-cylinder.



We already knew the power output for the



Considering the Supra is one of the most talked-about sports cars of the decade, that sounds like a bargain. However, you are obviously going to miss the muscular pull of the six-cylinder engine. Also, you don't get a lot of equipment on the base model, which has manual seats and four speakers.



Handling is going to be the forte of the four-cylinder Supra. However, we bet drag racing madmen are just going to use it to set some weird world record for the quickest quarter-mile. It's also cheaper for those who want to do a swap.



For 2021, the



Moving up the range, the Supra 3.0 Premium begins at $54,490 or $500 more than last year, while A91 Edition replaces last year's Launch Edition at $55,990. This model gets carbon accents, Alcantara trim and black seats. Now, the internet loves to make fun of the "wrong" powertrain in a Supra and is positively littered with jokes about automatics in the MkIV. But if you look at it purely as a sports car and not something out of a Fast and Furious drag race, the 2.0 makes sense.The smaller engine makes the car about 200 lbs lighter. The suspension, steering ratios and looks are all the same. Toyota just changed the design of the wheels and the brakes compared to the six-cylinder.We already knew the power output for the Supra 2. 0; it's got 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque (400 Nm), the same as in a base BMW Z4 sDrive30i. But what we didn't know until today is the price, which starts at $42,990 plus $955 for the destination and handling.Considering the Supra is one of the most talked-about sports cars of the decade, that sounds like a bargain. However, you are obviously going to miss the muscular pull of the six-cylinder engine. Also, you don't get a lot of equipment on the base model, which has manual seats and four speakers.Handling is going to be the forte of the four-cylinder Supra. However, we bet drag racing madmen are just going to use it to set some weird world record for the quickest quarter-mile. It's also cheaper for those who want to do a swap.For 2021, the GR Supra 3.0 gets a bump in both power and price. The BMW six-cylinder is now rated at 382 horsepower 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters) versus the 335 hp and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) you got before. But you also pay $50,990, or an extra grand over the 2020 model year. We think it's worth it.Moving up the range, the Supra 3.0 Premium begins at $54,490 or $500 more than last year, while A91 Edition replaces last year's Launch Edition at $55,990. This model gets carbon accents, Alcantara trim and black seats.

load press release