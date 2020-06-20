Brian's Toyota Supra vs. O'Conner R34 Skyline GT-R Is a Digital Drag Race

In 2013, actor Paul Walker departed from this world, leaving behind not only his movie legacy but also an amazing charity. We thought we'd honor him today by looking at two of his most iconic movie machines. I'm not crying, you're crying.
Brian O'Conner - a cop who decides his honor and friendship with Dom were more important than a job or a badge. That's the kind of modern outlaw character we can get behind, especially in these troubled times, plus his cars weren't too bad either.
It's impossible to underestimate the importance of the two cars in this photo gallery. Even though they were tuned/customized about two decades ago, kids want to drive them in their video games to this day. You can't buy that kind of publicity; just ask Chevy (Transformers).
In any case, the Supra belongs to the first movie. Its drag racing scene against Dom in the Dodge Charger is probably the most iconic of the Fast and Furious franchise.
Meanwhile, the R34 belongs in 2 Fast 2 Furious, where Brian participates in a drag race. He wins that by making a jump over a bridge, but everyone is forced to run when the cops show up, and unfortunately, the Skyline gets harpooned, landing former agent O'Conner in jail. He probably wasn't too happy about that, after all the work that went into the Japanese beast.
The Supra and R34 almost singlehandedly put the JDM scene on the map in those times. Some believe that without the movies, Toyota would never have any incentive to make the MkV we have today.
Now, back when they were stock, these two Japanese titans were evenly matched. However, that does not apply once Brian played with them. We think the orange Supra would be way faster in a drag race but tell us what you think in the comments section.
