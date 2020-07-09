Fast & Furious "Squad Goals" Digital Drag Race Has Supra, RX-7 Eclipse and Jetta

"Squad Goals" happens to be one of our favorite car-related tags on the 'Gram, which led us to this interesting digital drag race rendering. It's one of those shots where you've got the classics from the early Fast & Furious movies with the tacky tuning.
Honestly, these cars might look weird to some people, but they're somehow better. How is a guy supposed to relate to jumping a classic Corvette out of a train or skydiving cars with parachutes? That's too much, we just want the memes, the chrome wheels, and low stakes.
Not every movie should be about spies and world-renowned criminals. Sometimes, you just want to steal some DVD players and knock back some Corona with your buds. Maybe have some leftover gas money for some drag races with your friends. No? That's illegal? Okay.
In any case, everybody knows the first car in this fake drag race, which by the way is done using GTA5 mods. The orange Toyota Supra is so famous some believe the MkV revival project wouldn't have been possible without it.
There's no shortage of 1000+ horsepower 2JZ monsters out there, so let's instead move further down the line, where we find a red Mazda RX-7. It's not the most famous rotary in the F&F universe and was driven by Dom in the very first drag race of the franchise.
As we've stated in previous stories, the drag race scene is famous for Ja Rule screaming "Nooo!! Monica!!" after realizing he's not getting a threesome and rookie Brian pushing his nitrous button way too soon. And the car he was in is the green Mitsubishi Eclipse. Despite the crazy body kit and stickers, that wasn't a particularly fast Japanese coupe.
Lastly, we arrive at maybe the strangest car in this company Jesse's 1995 Volkswagen Jetta. According to the all-knowing internet, the car is owned by his imprisoned father, but Jesse decided to drag race Tran's Honda S2000, despite Brian warning him that it's got $100,000 worth of upgrades. Volkswagen owners... they never listen.
