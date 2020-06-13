Google Confirms It’s Working on Two Major Bug Fixes for Android Auto

5 This Is the Crew Behind the 205 MPH Record of the Chevrolet Corvette C8

3 C8 Corvette with Hennessey Exhaust Screams Like Mad on the Dyno

More on this:

Twin-Turbo 2020 Audi R8 Gets You Addicted to Boost in New Clip

Texas-based tuner Hennessey has a soft spot for twin turbos. We’ve seen it deploy the tech on the most recent machines, including the 8th generation Corvette, at times with spectacular results . Usually, the group is working its magic on American cars, but from time to time European builds come under its radar as well. 16 photos



The car we have in the gallery above is an Audi R8 V10 Plus whose engine usually releases 562 hp. That’s plenty for what Audi originally had in mind for the car, and enough to get it to 62 mph in under four seconds.



But that’s not enough for Hennessey, who decided to fit all the usual hardware on the machine and turn it into an addictive ride pumping out up to 912 hp at 7,400 rpm. The power increase brings the 0-62 mph acceleration time down significantly, to just 2.6 seconds.



Those are the numbers the official tuning package for the R8 is responsible for, a package that includes new turbochargers, new air induction system, and Shell V-Power 93 octane fuel, just to name a few.



At the bottom of this text you'll find a video released by Hennessey showing how the R8 can reach 752 HP and 545 lb-ft of torque (a lower output than the said 912 hp, but still significanlty higher than stock) using 6 psi boost.



“Most people know us for our performance enhancements on American vehicles,” said in a statement company founder John Hennessey. “But we also apply the same engineering and design excellence to European supercars like the Audi R8 and its Italian cousin, The Lamborghini Huracan.”



Full details on what modifications the Texas shop has in mind for the R8 can be found



At the end of the week, Hennessey release some more info on one of its latest projects, a twin-turbo 2020 Audi R8 that comes with much more power than the German brand ever squeezed out of it.The car we have in the gallery above is an Audi R8 V10 Plus whose engine usually releases 562 hp. That’s plenty for what Audi originally had in mind for the car, and enough to get it to 62 mph in under four seconds.But that’s not enough for Hennessey, who decided to fit all the usual hardware on the machine and turn it into an addictive ride pumping out up to 912 hp at 7,400 rpm. The power increase brings the 0-62 mph acceleration time down significantly, to just 2.6 seconds.Those are the numbers the official tuning package for the R8 is responsible for, a package that includes new turbochargers, new air induction system, and Shell V-Power 93 octane fuel, just to name a few.At the bottom of this text you'll find a video released by Hennessey showing how the R8 can reach 752and 545 lb-ft of torque (a lower output than the said 912 hp, but still significanlty higher than stock) using 6 psi boost.“Most people know us for our performance enhancements on American vehicles,” said in a statement company founder John Hennessey. “But we also apply the same engineering and design excellence to European supercars like the Audi R8 and its Italian cousin, The Lamborghini Huracan.”Full details on what modifications the Texas shop has in mind for the R8 can be found at this link