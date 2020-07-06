Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Shows Savage Launch Control, Sounds Like a Riot

If you've ordered a turbocharger for your custom build and the delivery is behind schedule, it might be because of all the twin-turbo C8 Corvette projects being developed as you read this. And we are now here to talk about a fresh example of such a Chevy.
This mid-engined Corvette follows a path we've discussed before - while its 6.2-liter LT2 is being gifted with more power, nobody has managed to play with the factory ECU yet.
And, until a solution for that is found, multiple aftermarket developers are fitting various pieces of hardware to the Chevy halo car, all in preparation for the moment when that big power can be unlocked using some wicked code lines.
As such, this 'Vette now features Precision 62/66 ball bearing turbochargers, with the build being handled by Peitz Performance Tunes. Now, as opposed to another TT C8 build we recently discussed, which had the turbos mounted above the engine, this one keeps the snails at the back, which involves a shorter exhaust path, thus impacting the soundtrack.
As you'll notice in the first Instagram post below, which shows the machine pulling a launch control stunt, the voice of the Chevy seems to be on the badass side - feel free to also check out the build behind the link above and compare the soundtracks deriving from the two turbo locations. Oh, and as the owner of the vehicle mentions (more on this below), the footage is now sped up.
Now, to ensure the performance is worthy of the "stellar" label, the V8 has also been gifted with a shot of nitrous and you'll see the system being purged in the second vid below.
This is one of the rides of Emelia Hartford, an automotive vlogger and amateur racer, which means we should see plenty of action involving the C8 Corvette once the project is completed.
