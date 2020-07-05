Dodge SRT Prospective Customers Cross-Shop Charger, Challenger With C8 Corvette

5 Get Your LT2 Kicks With This C8 Corvette Exhaust Sound Compilation

You're joking, right? I'm afraid not, dearest reader. According to Tim Kuniskis, the mid-engine Corvette is the most cross-shopped vehicle among prospective customers of the Charger or Challenger in SRT flavor.



“The muscle car race is really down to five cars,” the high-ranking official told Muscle Cars & Trucks , referring to the Camaro and Mustang as well. The curious thing is, only the Charger and Challenger are muscle cars down to a T.As opposed to the ‘Stang and ‘Maro, the Dodge SRT lineup is heavier and more proficient at going fast in a straight line. The C8, on the other hand, made the list simply because it’s good value for the money at $60k including freight.The head of passenger cars at Fiat Chrysler didn’t mention if the cross-shopping data reflects the seventh generation of the Corvette as well. Nevertheless, we can all agree that the C8 is the biggest disruptor of the American sports car segment in 2020.Muscle Car & Trucks also reports that “the number one conquest vehicle for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the Nissan GT-R.” Even more curiously, Mustang and Camaro owners are much obliged to trade their pony cars for the Wrangler according to Jeep North America director Scott Tallon.Turning our attention back to the midship ‘Vette, the Stingray is the most popular “ lux sport segment ” car in the United States from January to April 2020. The C8 enjoys nearly 30 percent of the segment, followed by the Porsche 911, BMW 8 Series, Mercedes-GT, BMW Z4, Lamborghini, and Ferrari as well.You only need to look at the second-hand prices and Porsche dealers flipping the C8 to understand how much demand there is for the mid-engine Stingray. When all is said and done, the Corvette isn’t a supercar nor a muscle or pony car. The ZR1 – which will be elevated to a twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft – may come close to the F8 Tributo and Huracan on paper, but the ‘Vette will soldier on as a distinctive machine in this sea of sporty cars and Italian exotics.