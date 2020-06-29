Country Singer Brad Paisley Takes Delivery of Long Beach Red C8 Corvette at NCM

If you want your ‘Vette to be delivered at the National Corvette Museum, that would be $995 on top of the retail price. Country superstar Brad Paisley ticked the box for this option, and his Long Beach Red coupe looks like a million bucks with the high-wing spoiler and carbon-fiber upgrades that aren’t available to order at the time of reporting.
Both of them have been dropped over supplier issues, and Team Corvette is yet to announce when they’ll come back to the configurator of the midship sports car. Turning our attention back to the car, black trident-spoke wheels and yellow brake calipers have also been specified.
The NCM delivery is more than meets the eye. Not only does it include a VIP tour of the customer and up to three guests, but a presentation of the vehicle and a drive-off ceremony are featured as well. Those $995 also go on a personalized interior plaque with the owner’s name, VIN, and the NCM logo that commemorates the National Corvette Museum delivery.
At the end of May 2020, chief engineer Tadge Jeuchter and product manager Harlan Charles confirmed that Torch Red is the most popular exterior color with C8 customers so far.
Long Beach Red is near the bottom of the list with a take-up rate of 5 percent, followed by Accelerate Yellow and Zeus Bronze with 3 percent. As far as the interior is concerned, Jet Black upholstery and Jet Black seat belts have a comfortable lead over other colors.
From the three photos posted by NCM, it appears that Paisley went for yellow belts to complement the brake calipers. Based on the bolstering and design, we’re dealing with either GT2 or competition seats.
In other words, the country singer is likely to have bought the range-topping 3LT trim. With plenty of extras on top, the final price would be close to $90,000 or beyond that figure.
Paisley also owns a 2011 model ZR1 and $1.74 million tour bus styled after his favorite car, a 1958 Corvette. As if that wasn’t enough, he also has a guitar room which features a 12-foot Corvette cove where his Fender Stratocaster and Telecaster electric guitars hang.
