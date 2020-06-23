Shots Fired: Toyota Dealer Targets C8 Corvette Customers With New Supra

You may be minding your own business, but there’s a thought in the back of your mind that doesn’t give you rest. "When will I be able to place an order for the mid-engine Corvette, and if I do, when will my car be delivered?"
Waiting for the 2021 model year to enter production? Forget it; those who have missed their 2020 allocations have priority. How about a pre-owned ‘Vette in the classifieds? At the time of reporting, that’s a no-no.
Even a Porsche dealer has jumped on the flipping train, asking $134,900 for a fully-loaded car with three miles on the odometer. That’s more than double the price of a bone-stock Corvette, which is crazy for a Stingray.
“Then I should head over the competition?” That’s not a viable solution either because the C8 is in a league of its own. Yokem Toyota of Louisiana thinks otherwise, offering the GR Supra as an alternative.
“Still waiting on a Corvette? Come get your Supra,” reads the billboard photographed and uploaded by mudbug on the Corvette Forum. Whoever is responsible for the copywriting clearly doesn’t know a thing about cars.
Not only are these two worlds apart, but Supra and Corvette customers couldn’t be more different. We’re talking apples and oranges here, and it’s hard to imagine that someone would cross-shop one car over the other.
Yokem Toyota has made another blunder, and this one concerns the copywriting. Forum member Phil1098 has Photoshopped the billboard to read what it’s supposed to, namely “come get your Supra – ours is growing roots into the tarmac.” Let’s look through the dealer’s inventory for evidence.
Not one, but two 3.0 Premium models are sitting in the lot, and both are offered with an “adjusted value” of $53,483 thanks to $3,500 in rebates. Indeed, ladies and gents; the hype has finally worn off the GR Supra!
Although it’s more powerful than before for the 2021 model year, the Japanese sports car with BMW underpinnings still can’t hold a candle to the midship ‘Vette. Come 2022, the Z06 will settle things once and for all with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine that Toyota and BMW can only dream of.
