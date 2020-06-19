Journalist Drives C8 Corvette and Shelby GT500 on the Track, Prefers the Chevy

4 The C8 Corvette Frunk Is Large Enough for a Beer Keg, But Only If It’s a Sixtel

The Corvette also happens to be compared with a very different type of machine due to its tracking capability and price range. A well-equipped Stingray will set you back close to 75 big ones, and this gets us to the absolute king of the Mustangs.It may have a heavy nose and feature a supercharger as opposed to a free-breathing engine, but the Shelby GT50 0 is a thriller in the right hands and with the right options. Automotive journalist Danny Korecki had the opportunity to test them at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex, and given the choice, he would take the mid-engine sports car home for an obvious reason – it punches above its weight.Having driven a couple of midship Ferrari models on the track, Danny believes “the C8 to be a budget 458 or 488. I think that is the best compliment you can give it.” Speaking of the two prancing horses, Team Corvette has been recently filmed testing the flat-plane crankshaft engine in not one, not two, but three prototypes Described as “two different animals,” the Shelby and the Corvette have both posted the same top speed on the main straight – 129 miles an hour (208 km/h). Danny highlights that he didn’t drive to his potential, not knowing the cars and not wanting to crash the high-performance machines provided by The Xtreme Xperience.And that’s the thing about the following two vids and the write-up on Drive Tribe . The man behind the wheel had no obligation to either manufacturer to wax lyrical about either vehicle, but simply described what the C8 and Shelby can do on the race track and which is the one he would drive again if the opportunity arises.Which one do you prefer if you had $75,000 burning through your pocket?