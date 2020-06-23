Suzuki Jimny “little B” DAMD Body Kit Has 1966 Ford Bronco Vibes

Along with Wald International, the peeps at DAMD Inc. know a thing or two about the Jimny. The Japanese tuner went above and beyond with the latest body kits for the little mountain goat, and both of them are unashamedly retro.
After G 63 and Defender options, the “little B” turns the off-roader into a miniature Bronco. Not the all-new model, but the original from the 1960s.
Encapsulating the “unique and beautiful styling of good ol’ America,” the Broncimny is listed on the company’s website as “under development” at the time of reporting. The little B, however, isn’t the only newity for 2020.
To be released later this summer, “the ROOTS” explores the period-correct aesthetics of the old Jimny. Available in classic colors from the 1970s, this body kit is old-school down to a T if you put it side by side to the original.
The grille and signal lights are the biggest differences between the little B and the ROOTS although the steel wheels are similar. The Bronco-inspired body kit adds chrome garnish on the body side and a tailgate ladder, and both of them will be available for both the JB64 as well as the JB74 versions of the SUV.
That’s how DAMD and Suzuki refer to kei specification for the Japanese domestic market and the global model – also known as the Sierra. The JDM model features a three-cylinder engine with 660 cc of displacement and a turbo while the export specification levels up to 1.5 liters and four pots.
Speaking of which, have you heard the Jimny is at a crossroads? Not only did Suzuki limit availability in Europe for 2020, but the 2021 model is likely to be adapted into a commercial vehicle to circumvent emissions regulations.
Next year, the European Union is targeting a fleet average of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. That’s a tall order for a free-breathing engine, let alone one that propels a body-on-frame off-roading SUV.
Unless the automaker surprises us with 48-volt mild hybridization and more efficient transmissions, chances are that N1 is the way to go. Category N designates LCVs with at least for wheels, and under N1 regulations, the maximum mass doesn't exceed 3.5 tonnes (7,716 pounds).
