Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Dyno Run Reveals 736 RHWP With Methanol Injection

Along with Hennessey Performance Engineering and ProCharger, Extreme Turbo Systems is boosting the mid-engine ‘Vette as we speak. Previewed four weeks ago, the twin-turbo V8 upgrade has finally hit the dyno.
Three runs were performed, and the rear-wheel numbers are as follows:
- 728 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque
- 727 horsepower and 670 pound-feet of torque
- 736 horsepower and 669 pound-feet of torque
Obviously, these figures are pretty impressive compared to the LT2 small-block engine in bone-stock specification. Extreme Turbo Systems ran the Corvette at 7.5 psi, and the upgrades list includes a “proprietary tuning solution” and methanol injection to level up the octane rating.
“To our knowledge, this is the first C8 ever to be tuned and break the 700-rwhp barrier.” Despite the boastful claim, neither the twin-turbo system nor the remaining upgrades are available to order.
The ETS website says “there are no products in this collection” at the time of writing, and this statement is also listed for the intercoolers, exhaust system, as well as the high-flow intake. Also worthy of note, the twin-turbo upgrade will be available “from mild to wild and everything in between.”
Turning our attention back to the red ‘Vette in the video, two PT8670 snails are hidden behind the rear bumper. They’re complemented by 46-millimeter wastegates and a 50-millimeter blow-off valve, a pretty straightforward setup designed to extract every bit of oomph from the engine.
However, there is a bit of a problem that hasn’t been yet addressed.
Remember the torque figure on the final run? Tremec – the supplier of the eight-speed DCT – has designed the tranny to withstand up to 590 pound-feet in the midship Stingray. Ideally, a high-performance tuning job should also include upgraded rear axles capable of enduring the tire-shredding torque.
While on the subject of boosting the ‘Vette, the Z06 is switching to natural aspiration while the ZR1 will feature a pair of turbos instead of a blower. Both variants will get flat-plane crankshaft engines derived from the LT5 fielded by Corvette Racing, and the wait will be definitely worth it.
Look forward to more ponies and torque from the production engines - the LT6 and LT7 - because the race motor is restricted by regulations.
Posted by Extreme Turbo Systems on Friday, June 19, 2020