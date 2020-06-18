C8 Corvette “Superhero Wrap” Would Make Captain America Proud

What started out as a sketch in 1940 turned into Captain America Comics #1 in March 1941, and the reception to the red-white-and-blue superhero was mixed. “When the first issue came out we got a lot of threatening letters and hate mail,” said cartoonist Joe Simon.
Despite the rocky start, the American flag motif and almost indestructible shield soldiered on into a success story for Marvel. You can say the same about the ‘Vette, which struggled to sell in the first two years of production but now goes for $150k because of dealer markups.
From a front-engine challenger of European sports cars to a mid-engine design with supercar-rivaling performance, it’s obvious that both the Corvette (just like Captain America) went through significant improvements over the years. And as you can tell from the photo gallery, the two have been brought together by STG Wraps and YouTube vlogger Brink of Speed.
Originally white, the Stingray Z51 before your eyes flaunts the captain’s shield proudly on the frunk while a capital A thrones over the removable hardtop. On the sides, five-pointed stars similar to those on the shield add to the specialness of the wrap. Of course, red and blue are also featured to bring the point home about this car’s loud and proud American origin.
Run by Michael Brink, the Brink of Speed channel has recently uploaded three dyno pulls of the “Superhero Wrap” mid-engine sports car. On the Baily's Hyperformance Factory dyno, the stock ‘Vette put down 440, 439, and 440 horsepower (445 and 446 PS) plus 428, 424, and 424 pound-feet of torque (580 and 575 Nm). At the rear wheels, of course!
In other words, the rear-wheel numbers are roughly 10 percent lower than those at the crankshaft. This proves that Team Corvette engineered the drivetrain with utmost attention to detail, and let’s not forget that Tremec had a huge input with the dual-clutch transmission known internally as TR-9080.
