UPDATE: Did Somebody Put Ferrari Badges on a C8 Corvette? LaCorvette Is Born

5 C8 Corvette Mashed Up With New Tesla Roadster II, Morphs Into AWD 2+2 Supercar

3 The C8 Corvette Frunk Is Large Enough for a Beer Keg, But Only If It’s a Sixtel

More on this:

Adding Transmission Fluid to the C8 Corvette DCT Is a Laborious Undertaking

RPO code M1L is General Motors jargon for the eight-speed DCT of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Tremec supplies the dual-clutch transmission, and the manufacturer calls it TR-9080 for both the mLSD and eLSD versions. 19 photos DCT to develop a small fluid leak, setting a diagnostic trouble code for the limited-slip differential fluid pressure.



While that may be an exception rather than a rule,



You may have also seen a Facebook post from an owner who was charged a load of green dollar bills to top off the transmission fluid with ACDelco FFL-4. It cost him in the ballpark of $800, namely $695.75 in labor and $85.80 for two quarts of fluid, plus $46.90 in tax for a grand total of $828.45 at an authorized dealer.



“You’re joking, right?” I would like to be joking, but the photos in the gallery prove the opposite. To understand why labor costs so much, Benz-Tech Lou P. has uploaded a video on YouTube that walks you through the whole process.



“The air filter housing – although simple in theory - proved to be a pain just to access and pop out the zip ties, tree inserts, and hold downs.” You can definitely do it yourself in your garage, but you’ll need to be very careful and take your time in order to access the fill plug without damaging any of the plastic components.



General Motors also recommends that the DCT fluid and filter should be changed after every 24 hours of



Earlier this year, you may have come across a Reddit post from a GM tech “replacing the transmission in a 32-mile C8 Corvette.” According to him, the car has been “driven conservatively in accordance with recommended break-in procedures.” That didn’t stop theto develop a small fluid leak, setting a diagnostic trouble code for the limited-slip differential fluid pressure.While that may be an exception rather than a rule, C8 Corvette owners need to be aware that Chevy doesn’t top off the transmission fluid reservoir when the Stingray and Stingray Z51 roll off the line. Even Tremec highlights this aspect of the TR-9080 in the product sheet – “additional 2 liters recommended for extended track use,” and the total fill volume stands at 11 liters (2.1 and 11.6 quarts).You may have also seen a Facebook post from an owner who was charged a load of green dollar bills to top off the transmission fluid with ACDelco FFL-4. It cost him in the ballpark of $800, namely $695.75 in labor and $85.80 for two quarts of fluid, plus $46.90 in tax for a grand total of $828.45 at an authorized dealer.“You’re joking, right?” I would like to be joking, but the photos in the gallery prove the opposite. To understand why labor costs so much, Benz-Tech Lou P. has uploaded a video on YouTube that walks you through the whole process.“The air filter housing – although simple in theory - proved to be a pain just to access and pop out the zip ties, tree inserts, and hold downs.” You can definitely do it yourself in your garage, but you’ll need to be very careful and take your time in order to access the fill plug without damaging any of the plastic components.General Motors also recommends that the DCT fluid and filter should be changed after every 24 hours of track driving

Download attachment: TREMEC TR-9080 DCT product sheet (PDF)