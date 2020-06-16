C8 Corvette Owners Exceed EPA Gas Mileage Estimate Without Crazy Hypermiling

Let those numbers sink in for a minute, then remember that many factors are at play. Traffic, driving style, the distance traveled, the weather, even the rolling resistance plays a role. Still, how did the C8 achieve these figures?"This was my trip home from New York [to California]," said owner Wayne Schell, posting a photograph of the digital instrument cluster that reads 29 mpg (8.1 l/100 km) over 3,116.3 miles (5,015.2 kilometers) at an average speed of 64.9 mph (104.4 km/h). "I have never owned a vehicle that exceeded the sticker claims."“Flat road on half the cans and Kia-level fuel economy from a sub-three-second, 1 G skidpad, fire-breathing monster,” wrote owner John Paul, who boasts 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km) over an unknown distance at 75 mph (120.7 km/h). Still, the odometer reads 1,334 miles, meaning that his engine has yet to break in.The LT2 small-block V8 is designed to limit torque in the first 500 miles, and the total break-in period is 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) according to the owner’s manual. As for how to get this kind of gas mileage from the C8, a steady speed and planning ahead are the two most important details to take into consideration.That’s it! Being consistent is the name of the game, refraining yourself from braking hard and accelerating hard to cruising speed on the highway. Whenever possible, easing off the accelerator and easy braking will do the trick too.And on that note, try to guess how much fuel the 2020 Porsche 911 drinks on the long haul? The Environmental Protection Agency lists the Carrera S with the seven-speed manual transmission as the most efficient of the lot, estimated at 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers).Adding insult to the German sports car's injury, here's another quote from Wayne Schell. "The last two tanks from Roswell, New Mexico to Huntington Beach - 1,100 miles - I averaged 32 mpg at 75 miles an hour."