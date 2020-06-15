All About U2, a Gorgeous Sailing Boat Designed to Double as Nightclub at Anchor

5 C8 Corvette Crashes Into a Pile of Rocks, The Damage Is Thankfully Repairable

3 C8 Corvette Carbon-Fiber Engine Cover Now Available From Sigala Designs

2 C8 Corvette Gets $10,000 Titanium Race Exhaust, Sounds Really Nice Indeed

More on this:

C8 Corvette Meets Big Buck, Driver Walks Away Unscathed From the Deer Crash

Another week, another C8 Corvette accident . This time around, the driver was in the left lane of a divided highway when a deer jumped out of the grass. 16 photos



As you all know, the Moose Test is how the automotive industry calls this evasive maneuver. Introduced in various forms in Sweden in the 1970s, the safety test is popular even with automotive magazines.



The mid-engine Corvette, however, has a lower center of gravity, more grip, and better traction thanks to wider tires and a rear-biased weight distribution compared to the mid-sized pickup truck. In other words, there’s no chance of rolling over but



As you can tell from the three photographs posted on Facebook by Markobrad and his friend Scott Wolfe who originally owned the car, the C8 has lost the driver’s side mirror, the windshield needs replacing, and the bodywork needs some tender loving care to get the ‘Vette back to its former glory. The only photograph of the interior following the accident reveals some A-pillar trim coming off, but curiously enough, the airbags didn’t deploy despite the high force of the impact.



The Stingray Z51 was sold to Sam merely a month ago after “less than two months” in Scott’s ownership. Optioned with black paint for the bodywork and wheels, red brakes, and red seatbelts, there’s no denying the spec is rather tasteful.



If the dealership finds the driver-side A-pillar to be structurally sound, the car is easily repairable. The deer accident doesn’t appear to have deformed the pillar nor the side sill or any other critical component of the midship platform.



According to State Farm, more than 1.9 million animal collision claims were made in the U.S. from July 1st of 2018 to June 30th of 2019. West Virginia, Montana, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota have the highest likelihood of animal-vehicle collisions.



“There was about three feet of shoulder and then a deep ravine with tall grass,” said Sam Markobrad on Facebook. In addition to being taken by surprise by the hoofed ruminant animal, the owner had little room to swerve and miss the deer.As you all know, the Moose Test is how the automotive industry calls this evasive maneuver. Introduced in various forms in Sweden in the 1970s, the safety test is popular even with automotive magazines. Teknikens Varld , for example, called out the Toyota Hilux for its tendency to roll over at only 37 mph (60 km/h).The mid-engine Corvette, however, has a lower center of gravity, more grip, and better traction thanks to wider tires and a rear-biased weight distribution compared to the mid-sized pickup truck. In other words, there’s no chance of rolling over but the tail may step out when swerving with too little countersteer.As you can tell from the three photographs posted on Facebook by Markobrad and his friend Scott Wolfe who originally owned the car, the C8 has lost the driver’s side mirror, the windshield needs replacing, and the bodywork needs some tender loving care to get the ‘Vette back to its former glory. The only photograph of the interior following the accident reveals some A-pillar trim coming off, but curiously enough, the airbags didn’t deploy despite the high force of the impact.The Stingray Z51 was sold to Sam merely a month ago after “less than two months” in Scott’s ownership. Optioned with black paint for the bodywork and wheels, red brakes, and red seatbelts, there’s no denying the spec is rather tasteful.If the dealership finds the driver-side A-pillar to be structurally sound, the car is easily repairable. The deer accident doesn’t appear to have deformed the pillar nor the side sill or any other critical component of the midship platform.According to State Farm, more than 1.9 million animal collision claims were made in the U.S. from July 1st of 2018 to June 30th of 2019. West Virginia, Montana, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota have the highest likelihood of animal-vehicle collisions. Deer crashes in the U.S. happen most during October through December, a.k.a. hunting and mating season.