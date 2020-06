The carbon-fiber engine cover is the latest addition to the lineup, priced at $549.99 excluding shipping. It can be installed “in about 5 minutes,” and better still, Sigala Designs has designed this engine cover to complement the engine appearance package. The latter option can be had in Carbon Flash fiberglass on it can be made from carbon fiber for maximum visual pleasure.With the LT2 small-block V8 proudly on display under the hatch glass, there’s no denying the cover needs to reflect the car’s specialness. One owner found an airbrush artist that painted his cover in red, white, and blue , and if you were wondering, you can easily DIY too on a budget.Corvette Forum member “marknaggy13” went the extra mile with his C8 Corvette, posting pictures of a “ $20 appearance package ” in the guise of remote-controlled LED light bars. These were installed with adhesive tape and need no wiring to the car's battery because they run on AA batteries.Turning our attention back to Sigala Designs, the tuner also offers carbon-fiber door moldings, quarter-panel moldings, mirror triangle bezels and mirror caps, grille insert bezels, rocker panel extensions, front splitter, front Corvette emblem, and rear Stingray emblem. The most expensive upgrade listed on their website, however, is the carbon-fiber roof at $1.3k excluding freight.Having mentioned the C8RR widebody kit earlier in this article, it’s important to mention some pricing updates on it. The fiberglass option is $14,995 while the carbon-fiber version is $24,995. A fiberglass-carbon mix is also available, and Sigala Designs is currently taking pre-orders with 50 percent down.Pricing for the 20- by 11.5- and 20- by 13-inch wheels and tires featured in the renderings for the C8RR still isn’t known at the time of reporting.