Porsche 911 GT3 RS "BMW M8" Face Swap Looks Surprising

In a bit of a Captain Obvious report, I'll tell you that the image sitting before us is part of the current digital face swap trend - part of the rendering revolution, which seems to gain extra traction each year, this type of pixel wizardry allows us to imagine all sorts of machines. You know, stuff like a Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the front end of a BMW M8.
Of course, real-world face swaps have been around for quite a while, but the idea behind these renderings is to portray the type of mixes that wouldn't happen offline.
Sure, such performance cars sadly end up in pieces from time to time with overly determined mechanics putting them together, so while such a marriage is possible, it's unlikely it will take place, unless somebody really wants to draw attention.
"Cool, so these digital swaps are here to entertain us, but is there more to this piece, for instance?" I can hear you asking. Well, for one thing, we're all suspecting BMW is developing a more hardcore incarnation of the M8. So you can look at this rendering, which comes from digital label CarLifestyle, as a... truly unusual way of describing the expected derivative.
Following the succes the M8 GTE racecar has achieved in the IMSA GTLM series, we should see the big coupe receive a track-focused incarnation, which may or may not use the CS suffix.
Sticking to the unofficial side of the industry, the M5 is expected to receive the Club Sport badge first. To be more precise, the 2021 BMW M5, a facelift that has been confirmed to make its debut on June 16, could see the range being topped by the said CS derivative.
The 2021 BMW M5 CS, which has yet to be confirmed by the Bavarian automaker, should land toward the end of the year, sporting a CFRP diet, a sportier chassis, new aero bits and, of course, a modest power bump.
PS: This isn't even the strangest 991-generation GT3 RS face swap we've discussed.
