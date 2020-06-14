C8 Corvette Gets $10,000 Titanium Race Exhaust, Sounds Really Nice Indeed

View this post on Instagram

We got around to pulling our Corvette C8 apart to do a Titanium Race Exhaust . However this won’t be staying on our car it’s going to be shipped out to a customer who’s going to put it to WORK ¯any guesses of who’s gettin it? #316speed #corvette #c8 #titanium #gm #exhaust #fabrication #tig #welding #Merica #weldporn #ticonindustries #furickcups #chevrolet

