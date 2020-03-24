Bugatti Veyron Gets Titanium Exhaust System, Quad-Turbo W16 Sounds Brutal

“Separate from the ordinary” is how RYFT describes its business. A titanium exhaust system for the Ferrari 812 Superfast costs no less than $9,200 if you choose RYFT, and add-ons include the $2,500 high-pitch titanium x-pipe as well as the $3,200 catless race pipes.
Given this information, can you imagine how much it would cost to purchase a similar system for the Bugatti Veyron? The Veyron featured on the Royalty Exotic Cars YouTube channel is hailed as the world’s first titanium exhaust install, though it should be mentioned the bone-stock system is also titanium. Differences, however, include the noise and emissions regulations that Bugatti had to take into account when designing the Veyron.
Royalty Exotic Cars owner Houston Crosta highlights that deleting the resonators makes this aftermarket mod a straight pipe from the catalytic converters to the exhaust outlets. As for the cats, well, those weren’t deleted because it’s a laborious task that requires the engine to be dropped.
Crosta further claims that his Veyron’s setup is good for a 10 to 15 percent upgrade in suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Say what? Skepticism aside, there’s no denying the 8.0-liter blunderbuss with 16 cylinders on deck breathes out easier than it did in stock flavor.
One way to make the most out of an aftermarket exhaust is to recalibrate the engine control unit accordingly. In the case of the Veyron, good luck finding someone who’s willing to tamper with the ECU without messing anything else up. The truth of the matter is, modifying a 1,200-horsepower hypercar is not as easy as matching a small-block V8 with a supercharger.
Produced from 2005 through 2015, the predecessor of the Chiron is capable of hitting 431 km/h (267 mph). 450 units were built during this 10-year period, of which the 16.4 is the most common at 178 examples while the Grand Sport numbers 150 examples. Bugatti wrapped things up with the “La Finale” Grand Sport Vitesse at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015.
