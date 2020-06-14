C8 Corvette Getting Clutch Upgrade, "Extreme Duty Gears" From Dodson Motorsport

This is not the first time we’ve talked about Cicio Performance. They collaborated with The Driveshaft Shop to create a C8 Corvette rear-axle upgrade capable of withstanding 1,500 horsepower or more, the kind of modification you need if you’re planning to add forced induction to the LT2 small-block V8 engine. But these guys won’t stop here, oh no!
This time around, Dodson Motorsport took up the challenge to create dual-clutch transmission upgrades that include “extreme duty gears," promising to make the C8 “superior to anything else on the market.” No fewer than three clutch mods are in the pipeline at the time of writing.
The first is called Promax, made from billet and forged steel components and featuring an increased quantity of high-tensile steel shims. Proprietary friction plates are on the menu as well. The Sportsman clutch is designed to handle “mid-range builds” such as weekend warriors and street racers. As for the Super Stock option, this is the entry-level choice.
Axle shafts made from aerospace-grade alloy steel and a billet sump upgrade are two more modifications currently developed by Dodson Motorsport, but the question is, do you need a better clutch?
Cicio Performance wrote on the Corvette Forum that “the factory clutch is good to hold about 20 percent more torque before it starts slipping,” translating to 94 pound-feet over the factory-rated 470 pound-feet of torque (637 Nm) for the Stingray with the four-valve exhaust system. “This partnership with Dodson is going to lead to the support we all need on the transmission side of the industry," said the owner.
Having taken the Tremec TR-9080 off their development car, Cicio has weighed it at 321 pounds (145 kilograms). “The gears in the box do look pretty robust,” added the owner. “No one has a clutch yet. We should be the first in the world to have an upgraded clutch.”
Tremec says the TR-9080 with the mechanical limited-slip differential weighs 327.4 pounds (148.5 kilograms) while the eLSD tips the scales at 150.5 kilograms (331.8 pounds) with 11 liters of Titan FFL-4 transmission fluid. With a maximum input speed of 7,500 rpm, the torque capacity of the wet-clutch transmission with eight forward ratios is rated at 590 pound-feet (800 Nm).
