C8 Corvette Getting Clutch Upgrade, "Extreme Duty Gears" From Dodson Motorsport

More on this:

1 C8 Corvette Gets $10,000 Titanium Race Exhaust, Sounds Really Nice Indeed

2 C8 Corvette Carbon-Fiber Engine Cover Now Available From Sigala Designs

3 "C8 Daytona" Widebody Corvette by Xeigen Supercars Previewed Ahead Of 2021 Debut

4 C8 Corvette Crashes Into a Pile of Rocks, The Damage Is Thankfully Repairable

5 C8 Corvette Owner Gets New Dashboard, New Door Panel, Full Paint Correction