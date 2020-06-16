C8 Corvette Mashed Up With New Tesla Roadster II, Morphs Into AWD 2+2 Supercar

The C8 Corvette may be the most hyped car of 2020, but sooner rather than later, Tesla will steal the Stingray’s thunder with the second generation of the Roadster. The question is, do these two polar opposites actually mix?
Chris Bonnell – a.k.a. Vengeance Graphix – certainly thinks so. “If Tesla and Chevrolet had a baby” is how the graphic designer describes his latest creation, which combines just enough C8 Corvette with the Roadster.
The headlights and air intakes up front are from the mid-engine sports car, and the same can be said about the side intakes on the three-quarter panels and the Z51 Performance Package spoiler in Carbon Flash metallic black.
As for the brake calipers, wheels, glasshouse, roofline, and front-fender trim, it’s pretty obvious the Roadster II is where they were sourced from. Given the 2+2 seating configuration, there’s no denying this fellow here is electric.
It would be impossible to fit the LT2 small-block V8 and Tremec dual-clutch transmission behind the rear passengers considering how short the rear deck is. As such, a three-motor configuration and a 200-kWh battery will have to make do instead of internal combustion and 18.6 gallons of pump gas.
The rendering before your eyes, however, isn’t as ludicrous as hardcore enthusiasts of the ‘Vette may think it is. Not one, but two hybrid C8 models are reportedly in the pipeline, expected to be called Grand Sport and Zora.
Hagerty reports that the C8 Corvette Grand Sport would combine an e-motor with the LT2 from the Stingray for approximately 600 horsepower (608 PS) and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque for the 2023 model year. Come 2025, the range-topping performance model will rival supercars and hypercars.
Named after ‘Vette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, the magnum opus of the eighth-gen platform may feature an electrified front axle for electric all-wheel drive and a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with not one, but two turbochargers.
Total system output is estimated at 1,000 horsepower (1,014 PS) and 975 pound-feet (1,322 Nm), which are more ponies than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and almost as much torque as the 6.7-liter Cummins straight-six turbo diesel in the Ram HD.
