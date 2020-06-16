Volvo 850 Square Wagon Gets Both a Lift and a Slam in Amazing Digital Artwork

Is there anything that Scandinavian designers can't get right? From lamps to houses (though that would make those designers more like architects), the people in that peninsula seem to know how to make anything look great.
Their very obvious secret is they stick to simplicity - instead of thinking where to add things, you focus on what you can take away - and that philosophy seems to work no matter the field you apply it in. But how well does simplicity go with car design?
The Tesla Cybertruck is probably the best example right now, but before the electric pickup came, you could have done a lot worse than the 1990's Volvo 850 station wagon when trying to find a vehicle to showcase that idea. Look at it this way: give a four-year-old a pencil and a piece of paper and ask them to draw a car, then sit back and wonder at how well they recreate the outline of a vehicle they've probably never seen before.
The Volvo 850 would have been a completely forgettable model were it not for its supreme boxiness, but instead of being stored away in one of history's dusty drawers and never seen or talked about again, here it is getting the complete lift and slam treatment from Yasid Design.
The lifted version is quite fitting if you think about it, considering the 850 wagon was followed by the V70, which was the first to have an XC (cross country) version. The jacked-up wagon segment launched by the Volvo XC70 never really took off thanks to the growing popularity of SUVs, but a certain fascination for this type of vehicle still remains. Especially if they take things to extremes as this yellow one here does.
As for the slammed 850... we've seen Hummer H1s drag racing and old Volkswagen Beetles turned into monster trucks, so why not? If being different is the name of the game, there aren't that many models out there that are less likely to receive this kind of treatment, so mission completed.
Looking at this odd pair, it's funny to think just how differently a bump in the road would be perceived by the drivers in each car. One would turn back and look for another way around while the other would turn toward me and ask, 'what bump?' Because I'm guilty of loving lifted station wagons, so I would be in the yellow 850 all day long.
