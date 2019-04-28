autoevolution

Tesla Roadster II Range Exceeds 1,000 Kilometers

28 Apr 2019, 16:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Roadster is coming back in 2020, and as opposed to the Lotus Elise-based original, Tesla isn’t messing around. The Roadster II promises to be one of the most exciting sports car in the world, capable of 60 mph in 1.9 seconds thanks to triple-motor AWD.
7 photos
Tesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster II
When revealed at the Tesla Semi event in November 2017, the one and only Elon Musk promised 620 miles of range. But the head honcho went one step further on Twitter. “Range will be above 1,000 kilometers,” translating to more than 621 miles from the 200-kWh battery.

Let that sink in for a moment. The EPA-rated range of the Model S is 370 miles, following an update to the drivetrain. From a mechanical standpoint, both the S and X feature air suspension with improved damping and leveling while cruising on the highway. Even more interesting is that the battery capacity soldiers on with 100 kilowatt hours.

It is likely that Tesla applied the efficiencies brought to the S and X to the Roadster II, otherwise it would be hard to explain the increased range. In the meantime, the full-size Model S remains the EV with the longest range in the world while the Model X can’t do better than 325 miles.

The upgrade to V3 Supercharger technology translates to 250 kW of transferring power for the Model 3 and 200 kW for the Model S and Model X. In the Roadster II, don’t expect anything less than 250 kW or 150 kW from the existing Supercharger stations.

Those interested in placing an order need to reserve on Tesla’s website, amounting to $5,000 for the initial credit card payment and $45,000 as a wire transfer within 10 days. Opt for the Founders Series, and the Roadster II levels up to $5,000 plus $245,000 within 10 days.

There’s no denying the Roadster II is expensive as hell, but there’s no quicker car in the world. The record-setting accolades extend with the top speed of the open-top EV, which can accelerate past 250 miles per hour (402 km/h).

tesla roadster II Range 2020 Tesla Roadster EV tesla roadster Elon Musk Tesla
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 