Tesla Roadster II Range Exceeds 1,000 Kilometers

Range will be above 1000km — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2019 When revealed at the Tesla Semi event in November 2017 , the one and only Elon Musk promised 620 miles of range. But the head honcho went one step further on Twitter. “Range will be above 1,000 kilometers,” translating to more than 621 miles from the 200-kWh battery.Let that sink in for a moment. The EPA-rated range of the Model S is 370 miles, following an update to the drivetrain . From a mechanical standpoint, both the S and X feature air suspension with improved damping and leveling while cruising on the highway. Even more interesting is that the battery capacity soldiers on with 100 kilowatt hours.It is likely that Tesla applied the efficiencies brought to the S and X to the Roadster II , otherwise it would be hard to explain the increased range. In the meantime, the full-size Model S remains the EV with the longest range in the world while the Model X can’t do better than 325 miles.The upgrade to V3 Supercharger technology translates to 250 kW of transferring power for the Model 3 and 200 kW for the Model S and Model X. In the Roadster II, don’t expect anything less than 250 kW or 150 kW from the existing Supercharger stations.Those interested in placing an order need to reserve on Tesla’s website, amounting to $5,000 for the initial credit card payment and $45,000 as a wire transfer within 10 days. Opt for the Founders Series, and the Roadster II levels up to $5,000 plus $245,000 within 10 days.There’s no denying the Roadster II is expensive as hell, but there’s no quicker car in the world. The record-setting accolades extend with the top speed of the open-top EV, which can accelerate past 250 miles per hour (402 km/h).